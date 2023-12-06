EA rolls out the freaky red and blue non-humans to demonstrate key changes in EA Sports FC 24's Holiday Update

EAFC 24’s big Holiday Update is here to fill your shinpad-enhanced stockings with tweaks and additions to the game, some of which EA has decided to show off in pretty bizarre fashion.

Yup, following previous Title Updates that’ve stopped players from accidentally stumbling into possession and rectified the infamous ‘calf dribble’ glitch, this latest one whips out some featureless footballers to demonstrate the effects some of its gameplay changes aim to make. There’s also a new celebration and some other stuff, but the blue and red guys are the main draw.

In order to get a good look at them, you’ll need to head over to the pitch notes page (EA’s pun, not mine) for the update. Here, EA summarises Title Update 6’s contents and says that it: “aims to enable players to attack with more creativity, especially through the centre of the pitch and near the sidelines.”

In order to deliver this big overall change, a bunch of gameplay tweaks have been made in order to tackle issues like “midfield congestion” and allow for “more offensive minded wingbacks in 3 and 5 at the back formations”. It’s a couple of these revisions that EA’s decided to illustrate using YouTube videos featuring the skinless players, with before and after comparisons being provided in a slightly cartoony fashion that I could honestly watch all day.

Though, as detailed in the update’s full notes on the EA Sports FC Tracker, some of them will only apply to the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions of the game, meaning you’ll miss out if you’re still playing on last-gen hardware.

The #FC24 Holiday Update will roll out in the coming days ❄️



🎮 Gameplay changes

👤 100+ updated face scans

🔻 A new Celebration



🔻 A new Celebration



See the full Title Update overview in the Pitch Notes: https://t.co/cSlSgMCCAe pic.twitter.com/j4nxeixVHg — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) December 5, 2023

If you can ever drag yourself away from observing the nuances of how your fullbacks track back, you’ll be glad to learn that the update also “adds 94 Player Items to Ultimate Team”, as well as giving “over 100 new and updated star heads” to players. There’s also a brand new celebration for you to crack out next time you want to enrage an online opponent after scoring with Diogo Jota.

It’s his signature triangle hand manoeuvre, just in case you were wondering. Alongside these additions, there are also plenty of the usual bug fixes, including some “improved referee logic” with regards to red cards and offside calls that’ll likely go down a treat.

It's his signature triangle hand manoeuvre, just in case you were wondering. Alongside these additions, there are also plenty of the usual bug fixes, including some "improved referee logic" with regards to red cards and offside calls that'll likely go down a treat.