Upgradable EAFC 24 Thunderstruck Players and Icons announced

In time for Black Friday, EAFC 24 Thunderstruck players and Icons have dropped, offering a new upgradable set of special cards to add to your best teams. Including new Playstyle Plus abilities on popular meta players, there are tons of exciting cards like juiced up Vini Jr and Varane, as well as Quick Step Ronaldinho and Power Shot Cruyff.

There are more than 40 Thunderstruck players and Icons rumoured to be coming to EAFC 24 via packs and SBCs, but this first drop includes 24 from a host of top teams.

Based on the real life performances of their current or past teams, each Thunderstruck item has the potential to get boosted ratings and extra Playstyles, so here’s how everything works.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Who are the Thunderstruck players and Icons in EAFC 24?

Ronaldinho - 94 - LW - Quick Step - Barcelona

- 94 - LW - Quick Step - Barcelona Johan Cruyff - 94 - CF - Power Shot - Ajax

- 94 - CF - Power Shot - Ajax Ferenc Puskas - 93 - CF - First Touch - Real Madrid

- 93 - CF - First Touch - Real Madrid Gerd Muller - 93 - ST - Finesse Shot - Bayern

- 93 - ST - Finesse Shot - Bayern Thierry Henry - 92 - ST - Rapid - Arsenal

- 92 - ST - Rapid - Arsenal Cafu - 92 - RWB - Relentless - Roma

- 92 - RWB - Relentless - Roma Eric Cantona - 90 - CF - Technical - Manchester United

- 90 - CF - Technical - Manchester United Kaka - 90 - CAM - Rapid - AC Milan

- 90 - CAM - Rapid - AC Milan Alessandro Nesta - 90 - CB - Slide Tackle - AC Milan

- 90 - CB - Slide Tackle - AC Milan Edwin van der Sar - 89 - GK - N/A - Ajax

- 89 - GK - N/A - Ajax Paul Scholes - 89 - CM - Incisive Pass - Manchester United

- 89 - CM - Incisive Pass - Manchester United Xabi Alonso - 88 - CDM - Long Ball Pass - Real Madrid

- 88 - CDM - Long Ball Pass - Real Madrid Robert Pires - 88 - LM - Finesse Shot - Marseille

- 88 - LM - Finesse Shot - Marseille Vini Jr - 90 - LW - Quick Step - Real Madrid

- 90 - LW - Quick Step - Real Madrid Bernardo Silva - 90 - CM - Technical - Manchester City

- 90 - CM - Technical - Manchester City Marie Katoto - 90 - ST - Trivela - PSG

- 90 - ST - Trivela - PSG Neymar - 90 - CAM - Rapid - Al Hilal

- 90 - CAM - Rapid - Al Hilal Frenkie de Jong - 88 - CM - Barcelona

- 88 - CM - Barcelona Raphael Varane - 87 - CB - Anticipate - Manchester United

- 87 - CB - Anticipate - Manchester United Romelu Lukaku - 87 - ST - Aerial - Roma

- 87 - ST - Aerial - Roma Gabriel Jesus - 86 - ST - First Touch - Arsenal

- 86 - ST - First Touch - Arsenal Alphonso Davies - 85 - LB - Quick Step - Bayern

- 85 - LB - Quick Step - Bayern Joelinton - 85 - CM - Relentless - Newcastle

- 85 - CM - Relentless - Newcastle Juan Cuadrado - 85 - RM - Flair - Inter

- 85 - RM - Flair - Inter Lukas Klostermann - 85 - CB - N/A - RB Leipzig

Finesse Shot and 94 shooting on Gerd Muller looks pretty busted | Image credit: EA Sports

How do Thunderstruck upgrades work in EAFC 24?

In the next 4 rounds of fixtures from when they’re released, Thunderstruck items will receive overall and Playstyle boosts based on their team’s performance:

1 win = +1 upgrade

2 wins = +2 Playstyles

3 wins = +1 additional upgrade

Active male and female players will see boosts based on the performance of their current team, while Icons have a specific team from their previous clubs selected. Great if you’re Gerd Muller based on the high-flying and free-scoring Bayern. Less good if you’re Johan Cruyff based on Ajax’s record-breaking bad form.