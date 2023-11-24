Upgradable EAFC 24 Thunderstruck Players and Icons announced
These upgradable players and Icons will receive boosts based on real-world performance!
In time for Black Friday, EAFC 24 Thunderstruck players and Icons have dropped, offering a new upgradable set of special cards to add to your best teams. Including new Playstyle Plus abilities on popular meta players, there are tons of exciting cards like juiced up Vini Jr and Varane, as well as Quick Step Ronaldinho and Power Shot Cruyff.
There are more than 40 Thunderstruck players and Icons rumoured to be coming to EAFC 24 via packs and SBCs, but this first drop includes 24 from a host of top teams.
Based on the real life performances of their current or past teams, each Thunderstruck item has the potential to get boosted ratings and extra Playstyles, so here’s how everything works.
Who are the Thunderstruck players and Icons in EAFC 24?
- Ronaldinho - 94 - LW - Quick Step - Barcelona
- Johan Cruyff - 94 - CF - Power Shot - Ajax
- Ferenc Puskas - 93 - CF - First Touch - Real Madrid
- Gerd Muller - 93 - ST - Finesse Shot - Bayern
- Thierry Henry - 92 - ST - Rapid - Arsenal
- Cafu - 92 - RWB - Relentless - Roma
- Eric Cantona - 90 - CF - Technical - Manchester United
- Kaka - 90 - CAM - Rapid - AC Milan
- Alessandro Nesta - 90 - CB - Slide Tackle - AC Milan
- Edwin van der Sar - 89 - GK - N/A - Ajax
- Paul Scholes - 89 - CM - Incisive Pass - Manchester United
- Xabi Alonso - 88 - CDM - Long Ball Pass - Real Madrid
- Robert Pires - 88 - LM - Finesse Shot - Marseille
- Vini Jr - 90 - LW - Quick Step - Real Madrid
- Bernardo Silva - 90 - CM - Technical - Manchester City
- Marie Katoto - 90 - ST - Trivela - PSG
- Neymar - 90 - CAM - Rapid - Al Hilal
- Frenkie de Jong - 88 - CM - Barcelona
- Raphael Varane - 87 - CB - Anticipate - Manchester United
- Romelu Lukaku - 87 - ST - Aerial - Roma
- Gabriel Jesus - 86 - ST - First Touch - Arsenal
- Alphonso Davies - 85 - LB - Quick Step - Bayern
- Joelinton - 85 - CM - Relentless - Newcastle
- Juan Cuadrado - 85 - RM - Flair - Inter
- Lukas Klostermann - 85 - CB - N/A - RB Leipzig
How do Thunderstruck upgrades work in EAFC 24?
In the next 4 rounds of fixtures from when they’re released, Thunderstruck items will receive overall and Playstyle boosts based on their team’s performance:
- 1 win = +1 upgrade
- 2 wins = +2 Playstyles
- 3 wins = +1 additional upgrade
Active male and female players will see boosts based on the performance of their current team, while Icons have a specific team from their previous clubs selected. Great if you’re Gerd Muller based on the high-flying and free-scoring Bayern. Less good if you’re Johan Cruyff based on Ajax’s record-breaking bad form.