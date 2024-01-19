EA FC 24 TOTY: Final 11 cards and release schedule announced

It's that time of the year in EA Sports FC 24, with the eagerly anticipated Team of the Year promotion launching today. The first batch of TOTY cards are available in Ultimate Team packs from today, and there's one big change compared to previous promotions in FIFA.

For the very first time, we've now got women's TOTY cards in addition to men's. And to kick-off the Team of the Year promotion, EA announced their Final 11 cards for the men's and women's games.

This is an Ultimate XI made up of TOTY cards, and it includes players like Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Aitana Bonmatí. While the full XIs have been revealed, the first Team of the Year release will be the Attackers cards. Three forwards cards from both teams are available now, with the rest of the cards dropping in packs in the coming days.

TOTY Final 11 cards

The Team of the Year Final 11 rounds-up the best performing players in the men's and women's games for the past year, and puts them all in an incredible starting line-up.

The highest rated cards in the men's squad went to Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi - who all have overall 97 rated cards.

In the women's squad the highest rated cards went to Barcelona duo Aitana Bonmatí and Caroline Graham Hansen, who have overall 97 rated cards.

You can find details on the full line-ups below:

TOTY Men's Final 11

Goalkeeper

Alisson - Liverpool - (94)

Defenders

Theo Hernández - AC Milan - (94)

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool - (96)

Rúben Dias - Manchester City - (95)

Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen - (94)

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City - (96)

Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid - (95)

Rodri - Manchester City - (95)

Attackers

Kylian Mbappé - PSG - (97)

Erling Haaland - Manchester City - (97)

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami - (97)

TOTY Women's Final 11

Goalkeeper

Mary Earps - Manchester United - (94)

Defenders

Sakina Karchaoui - PSG - (95)

Wendie Renard - Lyon - (95)

Millie Bright - Chelsea - (94)

Ona Batlle - Barcelona - (95)

Midfielders

Alexia Putellas - Barcelona - (96)

Aitana Bonmatí - Barcelona - (97)

Lena Oberdorf - Wolfsburg - (95)

Attackers

Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns - (95)

Sam Kerr - Chelsea - (96)

Caroline Graham Hansen - Barcelona - (97)

Schedule for other TOTY launches

Besides revealing and releasing the Final 11 cards, EA has also announced the schedule for the other card launches. The Attackers cards are the first release, with this dropping on Friday 19th January 2024. After that it's Midfielders on Sunday 21st January 2024 and then Defenders and Goalkeepers on Tuesday 23rd January.

