Dying Light 2 update for PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC set to arrive soon

Dying Light 2 has enjoyed a pretty good launch so far. Yes, there have been some performance issues and technical glitches in the game, but – so far – thanks to a Day One patch that accompanied the game's release at the start of the month, we've already seen over 1,000 or so fixes and tweaks in the final version of the game.

The development team at Techland has already stated that fixing disconnects in co-op is one of its main priorities, but thanks to a set of new tweets over the weekend, we've seen what else the studio is working on as the post-launch period for the game continues.

The updates are broken by down by platform, and then broken down again into fixes that are ready for implementation, and the issues that the company is working on. For clarity here, I've got two main sections ('Ready for Implementation' and 'We Are Working On' which I'll break down into console and PC, too.

You can check out the list below. In the meantime, if you're playing through the game without too many issues arising from the likes of story-blocking bugs or key-binding issues on PC, here's 16 tips to help get you going in-game and our massive Dying Light 2 guide to Villedor. You may also want to check out what critics think of the game, and, of course our very own Dying Light 2 review.

Ready for Implementation

PC

Various game crashing bugs

Various situations that could cause infinite black screens

AI dead body replication in co-op

DLSS improvements

Issue with players that couldn’t sell valuables to vendor

PlayStation (PS4, PS5)

Issues with connection stability

Various situations when players could be disconnected in co-op

Various game crashing bugs

Issue with players that couldn’t sell valuables to vendor

Issue with music streamer mode causing one song to not be muted

Issue with AI being immortal in some rare situations while playing in co-op

Various issues with stealth gameplay in co-op

Various issues when AI could be blocked in geometry

Various AI visual adjustments

Various balance improvements

Rare issues when peers in co-op mode are unable to see dialog choices

Various performance optimizations

Fast travel limitation after the game is complete

Various situations that could cause infinite black screens

AI dead body replication in co-op

Occasional screen flickering on PS5

What we are working on

PC

Issues with mouse key binding, adding gaming mice support for custom buttons

Blocks resulting in players ending in a death loop

Various story blocks

Possibility to enable English VO if local language is not English

Adding backup saves

Exposing additional video settings

Visual bugs sometimes visibile in hospital in “Markers of Plague” quest

PlayStation (PS4, PS5)

Various story blocks

Additional video settings (including motion blur)

Adding backup saves

Possibility to enable English VO if local language is not English

Blocks resulting in player ending in a death loop

Xbox (Xbox One, Xbox Seres X|S)