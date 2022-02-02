Dying Light 2: Stay Human reviews round-up, all the scores

Dying Light 2 is out in a couple of days, and reviews have started to drop so we've rounded up the scores for you.

The action-RPG survival horror from Techland is set 20 years after the first game and stars a new protagonist named Aiden. Using his parkour skills, he can easily climb ledges, slide, and run across walls while navigating the city. Along with parkour, there are various tools available such as a grappling hook and a paraglider.

Fighting is mostly melee-based, and weapons will degrade as you use them. There are also long-range weapons available though, and weapons can be upgraded using blueprints and other items.

The City, where everything takes place, is set in Europe and the map, which is four times larger than the original game, can be explored freely. There are different factions in the game which you will interact with, and your decisions will have an effect on the world and how NPCs perceive you. Some decisions can also open or close off areas of the city to you.

In the sequel, new zombies have been added, and like the first game, they are slow in the daytime and more aggressive at night. During the nighttime hours, zombies come out of hiding, giving you a chance to explore their lairs.

Techland plans to support the game for at least five years post-release by expanding the world with new stories, locations, in-game events, and more. The first DLC drop occurs this month with the free factions-inspired DLC, followed by the first set of challenges in March. April will see a series of events revolving around the mutated infected, the second set of challenges in May, and the first story DLC is scheduled for June.

Available now to pre-load on all platforms, Dying Light 2 offers a free PlayStation 5 upgrade to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro users, and it also support Microsoft’s Smart Delivery service, which means Xbox One players will also be able to freely upgrade their copy of the game to Xbox Series X/S.

Those who pick up the game will be met with a day one patch that adds over a thousand tweaks. It also includes fixes related to crashing, an infinite respawn bug, and more. It also adds DLSS support.

All scores below are based on 10 being the highest unless noted.

Dying Light review scores