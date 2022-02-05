Dying Light 2 team says fixing disconnects in co-op is one of its main priorities

Techland is aware of disconnection issues plaguing Dying Light 2 co-op, and a fix for it is on "the top of the list."

According to the studio, it is also working on problems with redeeming awards, codes, and other in-game content, including Twitch Drops from TechlandGG.

There seems to be other issues with the game though, and we expect Techland will also address those in time. Looking through the Dying Light subreddit, players are noting problems with audio bugs on PC, and there are some bugs causing issues with progressing through the story.

Other users are reporting a spawn bug that pops up the notice they are “leaving mission area." This apparently kills players repeatedly. There are also reports of motion blur in quality mode being subpar on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

While not a bug, a couple of players note the inability to remap the controls on consoles, other than being able to change things around if you are left-handed.

A couple of months before the game was released, Techland revealed it had made over one thousand fixes and improvements. A day-one patch accompanied the game's release yesterday, and it contained another thousand or so fixes and tweaks.

If you are just getting started with the game, here's 16 tips to help get you going.

