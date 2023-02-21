The Great Blizzard quest and how to get Olaf in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want to get Olaf in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to save him in the Great Blizzard quest.

Unlike with Mirabel and Stitch, you need to progress a little ways through the main story and unlock Frosted Heights before you can start Olaf’s quest. If you haven’t done that yet, check out our friendship guide and money-making tips to help get you on the road to saving the valley fast.

The quest has several stages, including hunting down squirrels – for non-nefarious reasons – and crafting a Dreamlight Prism, so bear that in mind when setting aside time to finish the quest.

How to get Olaf in Dreamlight Valley

Olaf is frozen in ice, and to start The Great Blizzard quest, you first need to enter Frosted Heights. The only way to Frosted Heights is through the Forest of Valor, so you’ll need to unlock that first by completing story quests from Merlin and spending a few thousand Dreamlight. Unlocking Frosted Heights also costs several thousand Dreamlight, so make sure you’re completing your daily tasks and helping residents to get what you need.

Once you enter Frosted Heights, a cutscene plays showing a strong blizzard sweeping through the region. Speak with Merlin to get your next task: entering the blizzard to find a way of restoring Frosted Heights’ pillar.

The Great Blizzard walkthrough

Travel to the well in Frosted Heights’ southeastern corner, and turn north. Continue heading north until you reach the cliff wall, where you’ll notice an odd door set in the rock. Interact with it, and then go inside to find four rather unsavory squirrels dismembering Olaf and rushing out into the snow with his body parts in paw.

After this scene plays, exit the room, and start looking for the squirrels. We found them all east of the bridge, between the cliff, pillar, and well. They’re larger than regular squirrels and give off a shadowy aura that makes them pretty difficult to miss.

With body parts in hand, head back to the room where Olaf was. His arms are still missing, so back into the storm you go.

You need to find Elsa this time. If you haven’t invited her to the valley yet, head to the castle, unlock her realm, and complete her initial quest to continue The Great Blizzard.

Elsa recommends you use the watering can on the Frosted Heights pillar, so do that, talk to Elsa again, and then speak with Olaf again. Use the watering can on the puddle of water in the room and on the dark portal.

Pick up books until you find the one that tells you about fixing the portal and using a Dreamlight Prism.

How to make a Dreamlight Prism

For this next phase, you’ll need the beach biome unlocked as well.

You need glass, Purified Night Shards, and three Shattered Prisms to make the Dreamlight Prism. The three Shattered Prisms are in the room with Olaf. It takes 25 Night Shards and five Dream Shards to make five Purified Night Shards. You may have enough just from clearing away thorns and making friends with animals.

Dig up sand on the beach, and get coal from mining nodes to make glass.

Once you have everything you need, craft the Dreamlight Prism from any crafting bench, and take it back to Olaf’s room in Frosted Heights. The next step is finding three missing stones.

Where to find amethyst, citrine, and emerald in Dreamlight Valley

Each stone has a random chance of appearing in a mining node in a certain biome.

Amethyst: Frosted Heights

Citrine: Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust

Emerald: Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust

Take them back to the pillars, and place them in the correct locations.

Amethyst: Below blue pedestal

Citrine: Left of blue pedestal

Emerald: Above blue pedestal

Interact with the portal, speak with Olaf, and return the orb to the Frosted Heights pillar. Speak with Olaf one more time to end the quest and welcome him to the valley properly.

