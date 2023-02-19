How to get Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley seems like a confusing task at first. Unlike other new residents in the valley, Mirabel doesn’t have her own realm – well, not one you can access in the usual ways.

Instead, you have to chance upon part of her house to trigger the quest.

Once that’s out of the way, you can breeze through Merlin’s tasks and welcome Mirabel to the village in almost no time at all.

Don't forget to invite Buzz, Woody, and Stitch to the valley if you haven't already.

How to get Mirabel in Dreamlight Valley

You can start the process of bringing Mirabel to the valley at any point in the game, once you’ve completed the introduction segment and cleared the initial gloom of night from the region. Head to the Peaceful Meadow. You’re looking for a small golden doorknob, which could spawn anywhere in the meadow. There’s no rule governing where it might appear, so just keep an eye out for a sparkling item or, barring that, the action prompt to pick up an object.

Find Merlin and speak with him about the doorknob. He tells you about Mirabel’s house and how it spirited her away to another dimension once the Forgetting set in. You need to convince the house that it’s safe for Mirabel to come back, and that means filling it with cheer and goodwill.

Mirabel’s Mini-Casita will come back once you:

Take two pictures with any resident

Give two residents their favorite item

Have a discussion with two residents

The camera lives in your tool radial, so grab that, and snap a couple of shots. Favorite items change each day and are marked at the bottom of the screen when you choose to give someone a gift, and the daily discussions are what happen whenever you choose to have a conversation with a valley dweller.

Speak with Merlin after accomplishing these tasks, and fork over the necessary 500 Dreamlight.

Find where you want Mirabel’s Mini-Casita to go next. Despite having “mini” in the name, the structure is quite large, so you may need to clear some space in the meadow before you can plunk the house down.

With Mirabel safely back at home, you can start her quests – including making bunuelos – and boost your friendship rating with her.

