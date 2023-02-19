Disney Dreamlight Valley bunuelos recipe

How to make bunuelos in Dreamlight Valley should be a simple task. You have everything you need to finish Mirabel’s request – except one final thing: the missing ingredient in the bunuelos recipe.

Chef Remy decides to make you figure it out on your own, which can be a rather daunting task given the wide range of available ingredients in Dreamlight Valley recipes.

The solution is literally in front of you, but it’s a matter of guesswork unless you know what you’re doing.

Don't forget to invite Buzz, Woody, and Stitch to the valley if you haven't already.

How to make bunuelos in Dreamlight Valley

The request to make bunuelos comes up during Mirabel’s second character quest. She wants you to make the meal, but since she can’t remember the recipe, you’re on your own.

Scurry to Chef Remy to see what help he can offer. If you invited Mirabel to the valley before getting Remy’s restaurant set up, you’ll need to visit the castle and Remy’s world, complete his quests, and get him back in the valley to proceed with Mirabel’s quest.

Remy tells you most of the bunuelos recipe. You need:

Milk

Eggs

Wheat

He wants you to figure out the final ingredient on your own, using only the vague hint that it’s something you can purchase in his restaurant. The final ingredient is cheese, so if you don’t have any on hand already, shell out some coins to get what you need.

Head back home to whip up the bunuelos for Mirabel, and then deliver the treat to her at her house or wherever you left her earlier.

That’s all you need to do for Mirabel’s second quest. There’s still a handful left to do to, so focus on raising her friendship level after that by giving gifts and taking her around with you to unlock the remaining friendship quests.

