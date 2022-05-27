Diablo Immortal: Release date, regional release time, and pre-load details revealed

Diablo Immortal: Release date, regional release time, and pre-load details revealedEager to jump into Diablo Immortal ASAP? Here's all the info you need to know.
Diablo Immortal is nearly here. While initially a controversial addition to the action RPG franchise, it has built up quite some momentum in the run up to its release on both PC and mobile platforms. Ahead of the launch, the team at Activision Blizzard have released some official information regarding the game’s release window.
First things first, Diablo Immortal is set to release on June 2 in Western territories, with the game coming to countries like Australia, Japan, and Korea super early in the morning on June 3.
As for specific times, you can find the exact launch window for your region below:
- 10AM PDT
- 1PM EDT
- 6PM BST
- 7PM CEST
For those eager to prepare as best they can for the launch, pre-load options are available for PC users. Using the Battle.net launcher, future immortals and dungeon delvers can pre-load the game ahead of its official launch. As for mobile users, it looks as though you’ll have to wait until the official release arrives next week. If you’re looking to hop between both PC and mobile platforms, then you're in luck, as the title has cross progression too.
Some out there will have participated in the open beta for Diablo Immortal earlier in the year, and will be happy to hear that all progress made during that time will be maintained going into the full release.
Are you keen on jumping into Diablo Immortal? Let us know below, as well as what platform you’re thinking of playing on!