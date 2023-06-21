Diablo 4 Traveler's Superstition riddle solution

The Diablo 4 Traveler’s Superstition quest is a short jaunt through Hawezar’s unpleasant, but aptly named Rotspill Delta.

It’s yet another of the RPG’s cryptic riddle quests with an answer that’s tucked away in your possession, possibly without you even realizing.

While the path to the quest is a bit challenging, you don’t have to look far for the location once you pick up the note.

Diablo 4 Traveler’s Superstition

How to start Traveler’s Superstition in Diablo 4

Like Diablo 4’s other riddle quests, this one starts with a note, and the note in question is in a remote part of Hawezar.

There’s not really a nearby waypoint. Your choices are the Tree of Whispers fast travel point or the Backwater point, which is handy if you're going to complete Brought to Heel. Either way, getting there will take a few minutes of travel and dodging enemies. I recommend bringing your mount along to make this part go by more quickly.

You’ll find the Hastily Scribbled Note on the ground near the shore. The message on it reads:

“Pay your respects to her, and she will see you safely on your way. Ignore her, and suffer the fate of these poor fools.”

“Pay your respects” is pretty vague, but the clue for this one is in the last part about ignoring her.

Diablo 4 Traveler’s Superstition solution

The statue you must pay your respects to is literally right next to the note. Take a few steps toward it, and open your emote wheel. Paying your respects means just saying “hello,” so choose “hello” from the wheel to finish the quest. If the emote isn’t in the wheel already, open the customization menu, and drag the correct emote into an empty slot in one of your wheels.

The reward is paltry as ever, but the important part is the renown. You’ll get 20 renown points for the Hawezar region, which helps push you toward your next renown reward – and more health potions.

If you're looking for some other, easy activities to check off quickly, head to the Dry Steppes for the Keeping the Old Traditions quest and Reject the mother quest. And if you're having trouble out in the open world, check out our recommended builds for the Barbarian, Necromancer, and Druid classes.