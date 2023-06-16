Diablo 4 Reject the Mother quest solution

The Diablo 4 Reject the Mother quest is another in the vein of side quests that throws you a cryptic clue and assumes you’ll know what to do with it.

This one’s a bit more on-the-nose since the solution is in the quest’s name.

If you’re hoping for a quick way to get some XP and gold, though, it’ll take a while before you can finish Reject the Mother.

Diablo 4 Reject the Mother

How to start Reject the Mother

The note you have to read to kick Reject the Mother off is in the Tusmaa Rift region of the Dry Steppes, but there’s a catch. While you can visit the Dry Steppes any time after finishing the prologue, the specific part of the region you need to reach to finish the quest is locked behind completing the Whittling Sanity main quest. This is the third main quest in Act 3, and you should be around level 15-20 before taking it on.

After your time with Lorath ends in Whittling Sanity, you’ll have access to northern Tusmaa Rift. Take a few minutes to farm some Reddamine, as it’s particularly common in Tusmaa Rift.

To start the quest, head to the spot on the map image above.

Deal with the nearby enemies and pick up the note nearby. If you’re having a difficult time finding it, just look for the quest marker on your mini-map.

Written on the note is this: "Shout your rejection, ‘no Mother of mine’ at her towering statue in rift's hidden shrine."

Diablo 4 Reject the Mother solution

The Rift’s hidden shrine is at the region’s far northern end, where you fought Genbar during Whittling Sanity.

Travel there, and enter the shrine. You’ll see a giant statue of Lilith at the back of the shrine.

Approach the statue, open your emote wheel, and “shout your rejection” by choosing the “no” emote. The “no” emote isn’t automatically in your wheel, so you’ll need to open the emote customization menu and add it manually.

Like with the Keeping the Old Traditions quest, you’ll see a treasure chest pop up after using the emote. Inside is a random assortment of gear, along with some XP and gold. You’ll also get renown, which is handy for claiming more health potions from the reward menu.