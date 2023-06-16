Diablo 4 Donan's Favor quest guide

Completing the Diablo 4 Donan’s Favor quest is essential if you want a mount – and you definitely want a mount in Diablo 4.

This is a priority quest, one of the quest types that usually gives you something really important, but isn’t actually mandatory.

You can find mention of Donan’s Favor as early as the end of the prologue if you visit any stable, but Diablo 4 doesn’t go out of its way to tell you how to start it.

Diablo 4 Donan’s Favor

How to start Donan’s Favor in Diablo 4

Donan’s Favor only unlocks after you complete Act 3, but the catch is that you have to complete Act 1 and Act 2 as well. It exists in an in-between space that’s not quite Act 3, but not technically part of Act 4’s main questline either. It’s also tied to another quest – A Master’s Touch.

Complicated as it sounds, both quests are fairly straightforward. After you complete the last quest in Act 3, assuming you’ve also completed all of Act 1 and Act 2, you’ll be prompted to start Prying the Eye. Lorath sends you back to Kyovashad to recruit Donan to your cause, so use fast travel waypoints to get back there quickly.

Head to the Kyovashad cathedral, and speak with Donan inside. That’s all you need to do.

Diablo 4 Donan’s Favor quest

After finishing A Master’s Touch, Donan gives you a new quest – Mount: Donan’s Favor. For all the fuss and time it took to get here, completing the quest is as straightforward as walking a few steps. Head to the Kyovashad stables – just inside the city, across from the bridge where you burned your sins ages back.

Speak with the stablemaster, and boom. You have a horse now and can swap them out at any stable in any major settlement.

Completing Donan’s Favor once unlocks mounts for all your other characters on the same account, so you don’t have to go through this every time you start a new class.

Your deluxe edition pre-order mount is ready for you in the stables as well, and you can purchase others using PvP currency. All mounts are the same and have the same skills, so these are purely cosmetic differences.

Now you've got a faster, safer way to get around, make sure to raise renown in each region and get more health potions as a reward. If you're trying to mop up quests for extra XP, Reject the Mother and Keeping the Old Traditions are two shorter ones to tackle, even if they are a bit cryptic.