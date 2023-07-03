It’s official: All 6 of Diablo 4's rarest drops have been found

After a lengthy search, all six of Diablo 4's rarest items have all been found. Players across the world have been grinding for them, and six of them managed to get lucky. We've yet to see one person find all six, which is probably never going to happen.

The items were mostly found just one week after Blizzard confirmed their existence following some player confusion about drop probabilities, and whether they were actually in the game.

It all started with Harlequin Crest, then Doombringer - both of which were found before Blizzard's clarification. Then, someone found Andariel's Visage, and another The Grandfather.

Before the week was over, Ring of Starless Skies dropped, and later, Melted Heart of Selig - the last of the six to have been confirmed dropping. Melted Heart of Selig is a Unique amulet that adds +30% to your maximum resource, and further boosts regeneration by letting you drain 3-8 of it for every 1% of life you would have lost.

A Chinese Necromancer player was the lucky recipient of Melted Heart of Selig. Seems like Necromancers are getting a lot of good drops recently, and dealing a lot of damage with some of their builds.

It's worth remembering that the odds of landing any of the six are incredibly slim, so it's not wise to spend days grinding endgame content for a chance to get one of them. A better approach would be to design your Diablo 4 builds around gear and weapons you can actually find playing endgame content.

In case you missed it, we're getting a nice long livestream this Thursday where we're going to learn the Diablo 4 Season 1 start date, find out what its theme is (zombies?), and get a look at quality of life updates coming with/around the launch of the new season.