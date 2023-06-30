Maybe this Diablo 4 build is too good, if it can melt a world boss in 15 seconds

Folks, we've reached a point in the Diablo 4 meta that's giving us some ultra-powerful builds for endgame content. One such build wasn't actually made better by the recent patch, but it's one that's been quietly tearing through the Diablo 4 endgame like nobody's business.

Forget your Whirlwind Barbarians, I'm talking about the Bone Spear Necromancer. This is a build that specialises in dealing consistent critical damage, and it's the secret to its power. But those of us who don't keep up with the Diablo 4 build meta can see the true power of the Bone Spear Necro in action in this clip.

Reddit user stso shared one of the shortest World Boss kills ever in Diablo 4. As they rolled up to fight a level 90 Wandering Death, another player around managed to annihilate the boss in just 15 seconds!

For reference, World Bosses in Diablo 4 are major events meant for a large number of players. It's basically a DPS race, as bosses will de-spawn after 15 minutes if players don't manage to defeat them, which leaves everyone with nothing but wasted time.

Though it may appear like the whole group is contributing to the fight, it becomes clear very quickly that the Bone Spear Necro off to the right is doing most of the damage there, landing multiple critical hits in the a row (as is the build’s intention).

Bone Spear Necromancers melting endgame content in Diablo 4 has been thing since launch, pretty much. If you look around, you'll find videos of them tearing through dungeon bosses, Nightmare Dungeons, World Bosses and other majorly difficult content with ease. It's worth keeping in mind, however, that these players have highly-curated builds where each piece of gear contributes to this power.

