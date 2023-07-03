Diablo 4 Season 1 release date incoming, alongside theme reveal, quality of life updates and more

After last week's well-received major patch for Diablo 4, everyone is looking forward to the game's next big moment.

That, of course, is going to be the launch of Season 1. So far, Blizzard said we can expect it to kick off in mid-to-late July, but we're going to get a solid date this week. Blizzard is hosting a big Diablo livestream this Thursday (July 6) that will feature both Diablo Immortal, and Diablo 4.

The Diablo 4 segment comes up later in the show, and it will officially introduce the theme of Diablo 4's first season, its release date, as well as all the larger quality of life updates launching with it. Associate game director Joseph Piepiora, and lead game producer Timothy Ismay will be delivering all the information, and later take a few questions from fans.

The developer update livestream starts at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST. As always, you'll be able to watch it on Diablo's official Twitch channel (embedded below), and on YouTube.

While Diablo 4 players are largely excited to learn more about Season 1, the lead-up to its launch has been marred somewhat by confirmation that everyone will need to create a new seasonal character to experience the new content, level up the battle pass and largely take advantage of everything it has to offer.

Current characters will continue to exist, and you're free to continue playing them, but you would be missing out on all the new content, not to mention all the battle pass unlocks - if you already own it as part of the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions.

This Thursday's livestream will likely offer more details about the length of the first season, too, and whether or not Blizzard has made any concessions to players who aren't thrilled about starting a new character every season. The good news is that battle pass cosmetics work for all classes, so that's something.

