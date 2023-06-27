Diablo 4 battle pass cosmetics work for all classes, unlike what you can buy in the shop

The start of the first season of Diablo 4 is quickly approaching. We still don't actually have a set date for that - just the mid-to-late July window, but it's already causing quite the stir every time Blizzard speaks about it.

The elephant in the room, of course, is the confirmation that everyone is going to need to create new characters each season to experience the fresh seasonal content. While that has always been true for Diablo games, Diablo 4 has a more traditional battle pass - so most players expected it to obey the rules modern live service games play by.

But there is some good news, at least. Diablo general manager, Rod Fergusson, was asked on Twitter whether or not cosmetics earned in the battle pass will be class-specific. Thus far, the vast majority of cosmetics in the game are designed for specific classes.

Even weapon transmogs can only work with classes that can use said weapon types. The very controversial in-game shop sells cosmetic sets that are locked to certain classes, too. So you could end up spending $20+ on something for a class you rarely play.

When it comes to the battle pass, however, all cosmetics can be equipped by any class in Diablo 4. That's according to Fergusson, who delivered the news to much fan relief.

Diablo IV Battle Pass cosmetics are class agnostic so you earn them for all classes. — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) June 24, 2023

Making battle pass cosmetics class-agnostic is a good move, as it avoids the argument of how many items each class gets, and the inmevitable debates about which class is loved by Blizzard and which has been left behind.

While we have yet to see any of these cosmetics in action, there's a concern that Blizzard compromised aesthetics somewhat to have every piece work for every class. Beyond that, it also opens up a whole other can of worms about shop items, which are bought with real money, yet only work with certain classes.

We're expecting a proper look at Season 1 closer to its launch, so likely within the coming days. Until then, you can catch up on all the Diablo 4 news you may have missed in our main page.