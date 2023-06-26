When does Diablo 4 Season 1 start?

When is Diablo 4 season 1? That's the question on the tips of everyone's tongue when it comes to Activision Blizzard's massive RPG blockbuster, which has been out without seasonal content for a few weeks now. If you're curious like we are about when players will be able to dive in, we've got the guide for you.

This page will break down when Diablo 4 season 1 will start, as well as break down everything we know about the first Diablo 4 season. As such, consider this your one-stop shop for all things seasonal in Diablo 4.

What is the Diablo 4 season 1 release date?

According to the Diablo 4 team at Activision Blizzard, season 1 of Diablo 4 is set to go live roughly six weeks following the game's launch. This means you can expect Diablo 4 season 1 to kick off mid July.

While there's no exact date as of right now, we're closing in to the announced release window established by the devs, so we should be getting the specific details very soon.

What's changing with Diablo 4 season 1?

In Diablo 4 season 1, players will be able to create a brand-new seasonal character. These seasonal characters will be separate from your hardcore and regular characters. In order to create a season 1 character, you'll need to finish the Diablo 4 campaign beforehand, so be sure to finish it up now so you don't waste time on the season release date.

Once you create a seasonal character, you'll be able to experience season-exclusive quests, collect new legendary gear, complete seasonal challenges, and of course make progress through a seasonal battle pass. This battle pass is packing a split of free and premium rewards, but you won't need to pay to experience actual content in the season.

It's not final, but you'll be staring at something like this a lot when the season drops.

The premium battle pass costs premium currency you'll have to buy with real world money. The base premium pass costs 1,000 Platinum while the Accelerated version costs 2,800 Platinum and will allow you to skip several battle pass levels.