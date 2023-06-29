Now another of Diablo 4's rarest items has been found

Just yesterday, we reported that a very lucky Diablo 4 player found Andariel's Visage, one of six ultra-rare Uniques in the game.

Today, another has revealed they're the first in the world to receive The Grandfather, one other of the fabled six rarest items in Diablo 4. As reported by WoW Head, a Necromancer player on the game's Asian server is the recipient of the weapon.

The Grandfather in that instance dropped from a Helltide Event chest. Blizzard actually considerably buffed XP gains from opening Helltide Chests in the latest patch, but the developer didn't say anything about boosting the odds of the rarest drops.

The Grandfather is a Unique two-handed sword (slashing) that can be equipped by any class that can use two-handed swords. It is particularly useful, however, to Barbarians. The sword's main buff is a whopping 76% increase to critical strike damage. When combined with a Barbarian's Whirlwind skill, it can make for an unstoppable, massive damage-dealing move.

That leaves Doombringer, Ring of Starless Skies, and Melted Heart of Selig as the remaining three Uniques yet to be found. Considering the rate at which the other three have dropped so far, maybe we'll get lucky before the end of the week and someone is going to get one of them to drop.

Hit up our recap of Diablo 4's major 1.0.3 patch for all the biggest changes. For all our other Diablo 4 coverage, click the link.