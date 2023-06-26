Blizzard clarifies where and when Diablo 4's rarest items can drop following player confusion

As the latest in the Diablo series, Diablo 4's loot is supposed to include certain legacy items. Those Unique drops are some of the rarest ever in the game. So rare, in fact, that for a while after launch, no one actually found them.

This had players thinking they may not actually be in the game, a sentiment that didn't change until someone found one - which lead to Blizzard clarifying whether or not said Uniques are in the game, and how to actually get them.

The developer confirmed where and when you can expect them to drop, but the odds are extremely rare, so you're going to need to grind for a while before you have any chance of seeing them - or get incredibly lucky, I suppose.

So what are they? According to Diablo 4's lead class designer, Adam Jackson, there are currently six ultra-rare, Unique drops in the game. Some of their names, like The Grandfather, should be familiar to long-time Diablo players.

Jackson took to Twitter to confirm that all six will only start dropping after level 85, but they can drop anywhere in the game where standard Uniques can be found. They're extremely powerful - they always drop at 820 power, and offer very useful boosts.

Hello! I wanted to clear up some details on the rarest Unique items in Diablo 4.



1. They can drop from level 85+ enemies

2. You get them anywhere you can get a regular Unique, and they always drop at 820 ipower

3. We currently have 6 of them in the game

They're really rare!

They are:

Doombringer - Unique sword (slashing): Lucky Hit: Up to a 20% [15-25]% chance to deal 5,822 Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20% for 5 seconds. The Grandfather - Unique two-handed sword (slashing): Increases your Critical Strike damage by 76% [60-100]%. Ring of Starless Skies - Unique ring: Each consecutive Core Skill cast reduces the Resource cost of your next Core Skill 8% [8-12]%, up to a maximum of 40%. Andariel's Visage - Unique helm: Lucky Hit: Up to a 19% [15-20]% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies 10,077 Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area. Harlequin Crest - Unique helm: Gain 13% [10-20]% Damage Reduction. In addition, gain +4 ranks to all Skills. Melted Heart of Selig - Unique amulet: Gain +30% Maximum Resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain 6 [8-3] Resource for every 1% of Life you would have lost instead.

Predictably, the response from players hasn't been very positive. One of the most popular threads on Reddit today is one where a Reddit user calculated the exceedingly rare odds of finding them. Most replies agree that Blizzard needs to to make those items a bit more common so normal players could at least have a shot at getting them (beyond just being very lucky).

Drop rates are one of those things that can and will be adjusted over the life of the game. Diablo 4's first major patch is expected to drop before the start of Season 1 sometime in mid-late July, and we do hope it includes a few tweaks to drop rates for those items (and others).

Until then, our Diablo 4 beginners guide has some key tips for farming, build-crafting, puzzle solutions, and all-around useful tips for newcomers and veterans alike.