DEATHLOOP comes to us all, here's some Xbox Series X gameplay

Deathloop is now, finally, a multiplatform title. After a year of timed exclusivity to the PS5 (a deal infamously struck prior to Microsoft’s acquisition of its studio) it’s now out on Xbox Series S/X, but perhaps more importantly, it’s now available on subscription services – both Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra – so it has never been easier or cheaper to experience this underappreciated gem of a game.

Get a loop of this

The guts of it are basically identical: it plays exactly the same on all platforms, although with Xbox you do of course lose the impressive haptics of the DualSense controller. But, there is a trade-off on Series X, as far as I can tell at least: the framerate in Visual Quality mode (the one that looks nicer than performance but isn’t raytracing) is noticeably smoother on Series X, although I’d like to caveat that this is purely based on some quick A/B testing and doesn’t take into account that the two machines handle variable refresh rate differently (according to Digital Foundry, the PS5 implementation isn’t as good, for what it’s worth).

Sad Bond felt left out, because he only has a Series S

But look, look, none of that matters: it’s DEATHLOOP, and it’s no longer gated behind a £60 entry fee. Which is a great thing, as Dom argues here, as Deathloop struggled to find an audience back at launch, due in no small part to its premium price point and the scarce availability of next-gen consoles at the time. Particularly PS5s, which are still tricky to get a hold of to this day.

The basic tier of Game Pass is just eight quid per month – so you could have one hell of a time in what many consider to be Arkane’s finest imsim to date for the price of two coffees. Or, if you live in the South East of England, the price of one coffee.

Deathloop is available now on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.