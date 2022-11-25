VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast: The 6-month Inquisition Special

The VG247 Best Games Ever Podcast has been going for six months! Can you believe it? The show that was spawned out of a random Slack message has gone from mild strength to ever-so-slightly-less-mild strength. To celebrate this milestone I sat down with host Jim Trinca to berate him about the choices he's made so far.

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: The 6-month Inquisition Special.

Cast: Tom Orry and Jim Trinca.

That's it. We definitely didn't do this because we ran out of time to do a proper episode due to various illnesses and things. It was 100% always planned. Please enjoy it.

Please do let us know what you think of the show – and if this is your first time listening, do go back to listen to the previous episodes. If you’ve got suggestions for topics, send them our way. They honestly can't be any worse than what we come up with.

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it. This one isn't like that, obviously. This is like those Christmas specials that you see that round things up, only we put it out a month before Christmas.

Here's Chris Bratt facing the Roman Inquisition as depicted by a fan (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast.