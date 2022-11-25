If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Court of Fouls

VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast: The 6-month Inquisition Special

After 26 episodes it's time to look back at some of the awful decisions Jim has made.
Tom Orry avatar
Article by Tom Orry Editor-in-Chief
Published on

The VG247 Best Games Ever Podcast has been going for six months! Can you believe it? The show that was spawned out of a random Slack message has gone from mild strength to ever-so-slightly-less-mild strength. To celebrate this milestone I sat down with host Jim Trinca to berate him about the choices he's made so far.

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: The 6-month Inquisition Special.

Cast: Tom Orry and Jim Trinca.

That's it. We definitely didn't do this because we ran out of time to do a proper episode due to various illnesses and things. It was 100% always planned. Please enjoy it.

Please do let us know what you think of the show – and if this is your first time listening, do go back to listen to the previous episodes. If you’ve got suggestions for topics, send them our way. They honestly can't be any worse than what we come up with.

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it. This one isn't like that, obviously. This is like those Christmas specials that you see that round things up, only we put it out a month before Christmas.

Here's Chris Bratt facing the Roman Inquisition as depicted by a fan (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Tom Orry avatar

Tom Orry

Editor-in-Chief

Tom has been in games media for longer than he cares to think about. He runs VG247 and likes to post articles about what things were like in the old days. Formerly a Football Manager addict, he now spends his free time tweeting about the classic PGR series.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly subscription!

Your support helps keep VG247 a kick-ass, no BS destination for discussion of the biggest topics in video games. Join today to unlock:

  • Ad-free browsing
  • Monthly Letter from Editor Tom Orry
  • Commenting Flair
  • Merch Discounts
See more information

Comments

More Articles

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch