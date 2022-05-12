Deathloop update adds Photo Mode and new accessibility options

An update to Deathloop has been released, and it adds Photo Mode and a number of requested accessibility options.

Photo Mode features a wide array of camera customizations to help you capture your adventures through Blackreef. Available only in single-player, the mode is accessible through the Pause menu in any map or by activating the Photo Mode shortcut.

On PC, the shortcut is set to "P" by default. To enable the shortcut on PlayStation 5, you will need to select Options > Controls > ‘Controller’ tab > Photo Mode Quick Access > Yes. Once in-game, double-tap the “Create” button on your DualSense to open Photo Mode.

In addition to being able to select your filters and angles, you can swap between Colt and Julianna, change out your outfits and weapons, and drop into over a dozen poses.

The update also adds a dedicated accessibility category to the options menu. Once installed, you will now find features such as improved menu navigation, HUD and UI customization options, and gameplay settings to increase or decrease combat difficulty, reprise number, and game speed.

With the HUD, you now have subtitle options allowing you to customize the size, opacity, and color of various text and graphical elements. You will also find easier menu navigation, allowing for the use of directional buttons on the controller to navigate up and down menu lists. The cursor speed can also now be adjusted in settings to help with navigating the settings with a controller.

You can look over all of the Photo Mode and accessibility options through the patch notes for update 3.