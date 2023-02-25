Over 5 million Deathloop players have adventured to Blackreef

Arkane Lyon has announced its first-person shooter Deathloop has passed the 5 million players mark.

The game, where rival assassins are locked in a Timeloop, stars an amnesiac protagonist named Colt, who is searching for a way out of the Aeon Program and off the island of Blackreef. It’s up to you to unravel the mysteries of his predicament and ensure his rival, Julianna, doesn’t take him out before he can escape.

It has never been easier or cheaper to experience this underappreciated gem of a game.

Along with player count, Arkane provided statistics on the most used trinkets.

For Colt, Spring Heeled, Never Say Die, and Juiced up were the top three. In weapons, most players picked Shock Absorber, Speed Loader, and Mind Leech, respectively.

Julianna players chose Spring Heeled, Tracker, and Juiced Up. With weapons, Mind Leech, Straight Shooter, and Big Box were the chosen three.

Deathloop is available on PC and PS5, and with the console exclusivity period expired, it is also available on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass.

With the Goldenloop update available, it adds Crossplay and features PvP matchmaking across PSN, Xbox, Steam, Epic, and the Microsoft Store environments. You can set your cross-platform matchmaking setting to Any (all platforms) or Same (just your platform), and you can also set your controller to Any (all controller types) or Same (just the one you’re using).