The Game Awards 2021 winners: It Takes Two walks off with Game of The Year

The Game Awards 2021 took place yesterday evening, and along with plenty of reveals, news, and trailers, awards were handed out.

This year’s Game of the Year nominees were Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village.

Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, and Psychonauts 2 lead the pack with the most nominations.

Below you will find the entire list of nominees with the winners noted in bold.

The Game Awards 2021 Winners

Game of the Year

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Tw

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clanl: Rift Apart

Best Score and Music

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Nier Replicant

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen - Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo - Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn - Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu - Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake - Deathloop

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best AR/VR

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo 2

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Roleplaying

Cyberpunk

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei 5

Tales of Arise

Best Sports/Racing

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood - Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokemon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Warioware: Get it Together

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Empires 4

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Best Debut Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Best Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best eSports Game

Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best eSports Athlete

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Best eSports Team

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Best eSports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Best eSports Event