The Game Awards 2021 winners: It Takes Two walks off with Game of The Year

Plenty of awards were handed out last night. Here are the winners.
The Game Awards 2021 took place yesterday evening, and along with plenty of reveals, news, and trailers, awards were handed out.

This year’s Game of the Year nominees were Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village.

Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, and Psychonauts 2 lead the pack with the most nominations.

Below you will find the entire list of nominees with the winners noted in bold.

The Game Awards 2021 Winners

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Tw
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

  • The Artful Escape
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clanl: Rift Apart

Best Score and Music

  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Nier Replicant

Best Audio Design

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Best Performance

  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen - Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo - Far Cry 6
  • Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn - Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu - Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake - Deathloop

Games for Impact

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death’s Door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokemon Unite

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best AR/VR

  • Hitman 3
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Lone Echo 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Best Action Adventure

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Roleplaying

  • Cyberpunk
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei 5
  • Tales of Arise

Best Sports/Racing

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

Best Fighting

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood - Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokemon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • Warioware: Get it Together

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Age of Empires 4
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Multiplayer

  • Back 4 Blood
  • It Takes Two
  • Knockout City
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Best Debut Indie

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Sable
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Valheim

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield

Best Content Creator of the Year

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • TheGrefg

Best eSports Game

  • Call of Duty
  • CS:GO
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Best eSports Athlete

  • Chris "Simp" Lehr
  • Heo "ShowMaker" Su
  • Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
  • Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Best eSports Team

  • Atlanta FaZe (COD)
  • DWG KIA (LOL)
  • Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
  • Sentinels (Valorant)
  • Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Best eSports Coach

  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov
  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
  • James "Crowder" Crowder
  • Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Best eSports Event

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • The International 2021
  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

