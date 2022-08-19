Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass – but definitely not Xbox Game Pass

In an announcement directly from Antonela Pounder, global community director for 505 Games, it has been revealed that Death Stranding will be arriving on PC Game Pass on August 23, 2022.

You might recall that just a few days ago, PC Game Pass shared a small teaser to Twitter for a game they were adding. Immediately, many had their suspicions that the game could be Death Stranding. Now, we know they're completely correct.

Want to know what you're in store for? Catch the Death Stranding trailer right here.

Death Stranding takes place in an apocalyptic United States. When an event known as 'Death Stranding' shakes earth to it's core, a bunch of Beached Things – strange, invisible monsters – start showing up. These BT's cause havoc, so much so that the remainder of humanity is in imminent danger, and it's up to Sam Porter Bridges to travel back and forth in a bid to save everyone from extinction.

Created by Hideo Kojima and starring the likes of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelson, Lindsay Wagner, and Léa Seydoux, Death Stranding marks Kojima's journey into a new genre. This is one he has coined the 'Strand' genre; single-player games with active social elements that bleed into every individuals game, and can lead to significant impacts for all those playing.

Death Stranding scored a 3/5 from us back when it was first released for PC in 2020. We noted that the game certainly consists of a lot of walking, and requires a lot of patience, but there are moments of brilliant in which hard work pays off and make it all seem worthwhile.

For players jumping into the action-adventure title on PC Game Pass, you'll be privy to features such as ultrawide mode, photo mode, high frame rate, and apparently, "cross-over content from some very well-known franchises."

Players will also be able to unlock the Chiral Gold / Omnireflector “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (Color Variant), Gold and Silver Power Skeleton, Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton, Gold and Silver Armor Plate while playing Death Stranding via PC Game Pass.

So, it appears for those jumping into the open-world title on August 23 have plenty to look forward to beyond the game itself. Will you be trying out Death Stranding when it comes to PC Game Pass next week?