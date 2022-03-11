Dead Space remake slated for an early 2023 release

Motive Studios announced today it is targeting an early 2023 release for the Dead Space remake.

During today's livestream, the team ran through an early look at the audio systems in the remake: the Occlusion System, A.L.I.V.E. System and the work being done with weapon audio.

You can find out more on Audio Occlusion, the A.L.I.V.E System, and Sound Effects Comparison through videos provided via the links.

Another stream will be held in May and will focus squarely on the Art Design for the game.

Announced during EA Play Live 2021, the sci-fi classic survival horror game will be returning as a remake completely rebuilt from the ground up It is being developed exclusively for next-generation consoles and PC, with updated visuals, audio, and controls powered using the Frostbite engine.

With the remake, you can expect an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics, and more while you are fighting to survive aboard the mining starship USG Ishimura.

In Dead Space, you play Isaac, an engineer on a mission to repair a ship called the USG Ishimura. Upon coming on board, you discover the ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected with some sort of scourge. On top of that, his partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board.

Using only your tools and engineering skills, you will need to uncover the mystery of what happened on the Ishimura all the while dealing with horrid creatures and your own dwindling sanity.