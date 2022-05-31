If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Cyberpump

Cyberpunk 2077 sees 600% sales spike following next-gen update, in spite of tarnished reputation

Night City is still bustling.
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Contributor
Published on

It looks like Cyberpunk isn’t quite dead and gone just yet, thanks in large part to the free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades the game received earlier this year. This information comes via a quarterly results conference video in which president Adam Kiciński talks about the performance of all CD Projekt Red titles.

The conference, which is viewable in its entirety below, portrays a reemergence of Cyberpunk 2077’s popularity among those in possession of next gen hardware. This presentation shows a staggering 600% increase in sales in Q1 of 2022 compared to previous periods.

Watch the conference yourself! The Cyberpunk section starts at 28:20.

What’s especially interesting is that you can see the breakdown of PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sales, and it looks as though it’s fairly balanced between the two platforms. Whereas before the patch PC players held the most crown for most sales - likely because it was the platform where relatively stable performances were possible - there’s a clear growth of both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sales after the update.

A graph showing next gen sales of Cyberpunk sales in Q1 2022
It's instantly clear the impact the next gen version had on sales of Cyberpunk, even with a tarnished legacy.

If you’re curious about what else is going on with CD Projekt Red, there are sections of the presentation dedicated to the partnership with Unreal Engine, what the CD Projekt development teams are working on at the moment, profits and losses, and of course a Q&A period at the second half of the conference. It’s well worth a listen if the future of this Polish developer is something you’re keen interested in, and goes a long way in painting a picture of what we can expect in the coming months.

For more related news, check out our report on the LARP Witcher School shutting down after licence pulled by CD Projekt, and our own Alex Donaldson’s piece: I’m pumped for Witcher 4 and CDPR’s engine change, but I really hope it doesn’t kill Cyberpunk and REDengine.

