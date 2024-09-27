Cyberpunk 2077's devs "briefly workshopped" a quest that saw you "essentially able to do millions of things at once" as a construct

Cyberpunk 2077's developers once brainstormed ideas for a quest in which the player "became a construct, essentially able to do millions of things at once" via some Superhot-style time mechanics, similar to those a modder has just managed to add to the game.

Yep, forget about missions involving giant killer robots that're designed to make you feel a bit like Frodo Baggins, you might've gotten a chance to see what Johnny Silverhand does as he swims around in V's brain following a certain digital neural engram chip incident.

Responding to an IGN article about a mod that brings time mechanics similar to indie puzzle game Superhot to Cyberpunk, CD Projekt narrative director Philipp Weber wrote that this was "cool to see" and then explained just why it's so cool that modder Jackexe has managed it.

"Early in development we briefly workshopped a quest with similar mechanics," the developer wrote, "You became a construct, essentially able to do millions of things at once, and this is how we simulated the full quest only taking a few seconds in 'real time'. Now someone did it!"

— Philipp Weber (@PhiWeber) September 27, 2024

While Weber didn't provide any more deails on the quest, and it sounds like it may never have made it past the initial planning stage, it's certainly an interesting one to consider. Based on the nugget about you becoming a construct - one of the many words for what Johnny Silverhand's digitalized consciousness on that chip in V's head is, with engram being another - I assume this quest might have seen you experience the other side of what happens when you let Silverhand take over your body in quests like 'Chippin' In'. Or maybe it'd have been another way of having you go supernova at the end of the game, who knows?

In any case, the mod that'll at least allow you to experience something similat time mechanic-wise is called 'Cyberpunk Super Hot Mode' and you can see a video of it in action here.

if you're interested in official Cyberpunk 2077 that you defintely will be able to experience, you'll be glad to know that a Cyberpunk board game recently smashed its funding goal and Netflix has been teasing another animated project set in Night City.