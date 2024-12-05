Cyberpunk 2077 just got a whole new intro and backstory option that'll let V relate to both big biz types and Panam's mates, thanks to a modder

If you've played plenty of Cyberpunk 2077, odds are you've given all three of the initial backstories the game offers V - corpo, nomad, and streetkid - a whirl. Well, thanks to a mod, there's now a fresh fourth option for you to try out, complete with its own new intro sequence.

Yep, while The Witcher 3's modding community has been creating and trying out lots of advanced modding ideas this year amid the wait for The Witcher 4, with help from the REDkit tools CD Projekt put out for Geralt's adventure, Cyberpunk modders are also pushing the limits of what they can do with the studio's other big RPG.

Enter modder Deceptious's 'New Lifepath Intro - Fresh Start'. It's a highly complex work that adds a whole new backstory option and therefore beginning to a game that historically been difficult to do things kind of thing with - even stuff like small custom quests took a lot of work, and are still pretty rare.

The mod's new backstory is one that basically allows you to combine a bit of two existing ones, casting V as "both an ex-corpo and ex-nomad, returning to Night City". As such, instead of starting off working at Arasaka, chilling at El Coyote Cojo, or joyriding through the badlands, your adventure will begin with a prologue seqeunce of you hopping off a plane in NC's Orbital Air terminal.

'Fresh Start'

(or 'New Lifepath Intro - Fresh Start')

Is now up on NexusMods!

Please report any bugs, make sure your you have all the requirements, and - hopefully - enjoy!#Modding #Cyberpunk2077 https://t.co/EKAcLhsVIO pic.twitter.com/t3OLFLqPpf — Phil Wright / Deceptious (@DeceptiousPhil) December 4, 2024

Main story characters Jackie, Misty, and Vik all play roles in this new intro mission, which then feeds into the default motage sequence of you and Jackie working your way through jobs until you get roped into a certain Konpeki Plaza heist, and the game really gets going. Since your character's been both a corpo and nomad, they'll have access to both of those lifepaths' unique chioces and dialogue options throughout the game, though obviously you'll be able to decide which of them you actually pick when the time comes.

Deceptions has been working on this mod for a good while, regularly showcasing their progress on social media, so I'd definitely recommend checking out their Twitter feed if you're interested in what developing something this complicated for Cyberpunk is like. Also, if you give the mod a go, you might run into a few teething issues by the looks of the comments section, but I'd say that's to be expected with a mod of this nature that's only just been released.

In other recent CD Projekt-themed news, the studio has recently chatted about REDengine not being the route of Cyberpunk's launch issues, and I had a pretty fun time messing about with this Witcher 3 mod that turns Geralt into a centaur.