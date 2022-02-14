We're getting a Cyberpunk 2077 stream tomorrow

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has made a surprise announcement moments ago on Twitter. The developer is bringing back its RED Streams series of livestreams tomorrow.

CD Projekt Red is hosting a special livestream tomorrow, February 15 at 7am PT, 10am ET, 3pm UK on its official Twitch channel. "We'll talk things, y'know," is all CD Projekt had to say in teasing the show.

Despite the lack of any official details about what players can expect from the livestream, it’s not very hard to guess what might await us. Towards the end of last year, CD Projekt pushed back major patches and DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the new console upgrades for both it and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt so the team can polish this content as much as possible and avoid any other disasters.

The developer is likely ready to show off the game's upcoming new content, DLC, and a major patch expected soon. We may also get a look at Cyberpunk 2077's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades, if not The Witcher 3's as well, given that CD Projekt's main channel will be hosting the show.

Nevertheless, we can only expect good things from the livestream, and hopefully 2022 in general when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077. As always, you can expect to see any big news on VG247.