Future Cyberpunk 2077 patches and DLC pushed into 2022

It will be 2022 before Cyberpunk 2077 receives any new updates, patches, or DLC according to CD Projekt Red.

News of this was posted on the official website via an updated roadmap which is posted below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the FAQ, CDP notes it will have more to say about future content drops in the coming months, and the roadmap shows the aforementioned updates and patches are scheduled for sometime next year during Q1.

The first batch of free DLC was released for the game with Patch 1.3 in August. It contained an alternative appearance for Johnny Silverhand, two new jackets, and the Archer Quartz "Bandit".

The last update for the game, Patch 1.31, was released back in September. It fixed the look of roads, made an adjustment to enemies’ stealth detection speed, fixed descriptions missing with the UI, and an issue with players being unable to claim in-game Registration Rewards was addressed.

The roadmap also notes the next-gen versions of the game will be released during Q1 as well, but this isn’t new information as CDP said as much last week.

A reason for the lack of updates from now until the rest of the year was not provided as of press time.