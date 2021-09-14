Patch 1.31 for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, consoles, and Stadia.

The patch addresses some gameplay, visual, and UI issues, which did not affect all players.

With gameplay, one of the changes includes an adjustment to enemies’ stealth detection speed, which will depend on game difficulty.

Visuals include a fix that ensures roads look wet after it rains. The issue stemmed from ongoing work on the Wet Surfaces System. With this update, wet surfaces “should look more detailed than they did even before the issue occurred.”

A couple of descriptions missing with the UI have been fixed, and an issue with players being unable to claim in-game Registration Rewards has been addressed.

You can look over the patch notes for the update below.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.31

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where players couldn't claim in-game Registration Rewards due to the error: "A network error has occurred. Please try again later".

Quests & Open World: To avoid spoilers, read the patch notes here.

Visual

Fixed an issue where roads after rain did not look wet, which was the result of ongoing work on the Wet Surfaces System. In 1.31 wet surfaces should look more detailed than they did even before the issue occurred.

Removed hair and/or eyebrows in cases where they were set to "off" in earlier game versions.

Fixed an issue where shooting with a Tech weapon caused a momentary blinding light.

With a Little Help from My Friends — fixed an issue where Carol was missing her tablet or sitting in the air during a scene.

UI

Returned missing descriptions in Overheat and Short Circuit quick hack tooltips.

Returned missing descriptions for Backpacker, Resist!, Osmosis, and Footloose clothing mods.

Console-specific: [PlayStation] GPU memory optimization.