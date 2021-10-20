Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 won't arrive on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S until next year

CD Projekt Red has announced it will not release the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Cyberpunk 2077 or The Witcher 3 this year.

Speaking on Twitter, the firm stated both games are being delayed based on recommendations supplied by the teams supervising development.

Due to said recommendation, you can expect both games to arrive next year.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released sometime during the first quarter while The Witcher 3 will arrive at some point in the second quarter of 2022.

The delay shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering the studio stated back in September it couldn't promise a 2021 release for either title.

News of a possible delay was discussed during CDP's most recent shareholders results call.

“The target is to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 late this year,” noted company SVP Michał Nowakowski at the time.

“At the same time, keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project still remains in development, we can’t say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change.

“With The Witcher 3, the situation is slightly different in the way that this is being tackled by the external team mainly, which is Saber Interactive, the company that we have worked with before on Switch and also with updates in the past. "As with Cyberpunk 2077, our goal is to release that game still in late 2021. However, similarly, the development process is ongoing, and we cannot be absolutely dead certain that the release schedule will not change."

When The Witcher 3 releases on both new-gen consoles, it will be an improved version with visual enhancements and will feature upgrades such as ray tracing, and faster loading times.

It is also the Complete Edition, which means it contains both the Blood and Wine and the Hearts of Stone expansions.

You will be able to purchase it as a standalone product or if you already own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it will be a free upgrade.