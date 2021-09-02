Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher developer CD Projekt has said it can’t guarantee the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the sci-fi RPG or the 2015 fantasy epic will launch in 2021 – as previously outlined – though that is still the target date for the ports.

In the company's latest shareholders results call (thanks VGC), the company’s SVP of business development Michał Nowakowski noted that CD Projekt wants to learn from the disasterous launch of the game back in 2020 and not over-promise and under-deliver once again.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

“The target is to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 late this year,” he said. “At the same time, keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project still remains in development, we can’t say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change.”

Nowakowski went on to refer to The Witcher 3, too, noting that the company porting the games operates outside of the core CD Projekt team, and that the team may still be subject to delays.

“With The Witcher 3, the situation is slightly different in the way that this is being tackled by the external team mainly, which is Saber Interactive, the company that we have worked with before on Switch and also with updates in the past.

“As with Cyberpunk 2077, our goal is to release that game still in late 2021. However, similarly, the development process is ongoing, and we cannot be absolutely dead certain that the release schedule will not change.”

All this said, Nowakowski noted that both projects are still targeting 2021 as a release window – it just sounds likley that the date could slip.

“But for the time being, we definitely are aiming with both titles for late 2021 and I don’t want to be more specific at this moment in time.”

Maybe the new-gen versions of the game will fare better than the last-gen version... when they finally surface. Cyberpunk 2077 returned to the PlayStation Store in June 2021, which marked the end of an eight-month period of the game’s absence on Sony storefronts after Sony pulled the game off the PS Store after the game’s buggy, unstable state on PS4 became clear.

To date, Cyberpunk 2077 has sold at least 13 million copies – and that number will likely rise significantly when the game appears on more platforms.