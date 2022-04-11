CD Project Red quest designer says its still "working on" Cyberpunk 2077 expansions

CD Projekt Red quest director Paweł Sasko has recently said that the studio is still "working on" DLC expansions for Cyberpunk 2077.

We can probably all agree that Cyberpunk 2077 didn't exactly get off to a strong start, plagued with a number of issues, meaning expansions and next-gen versions of the game have received numerous delays. Now that the next-gen update is here, the question of where the expansions are is on everyone's minds. Quest designer Sasko was able to shed some light on that in a recent Twitch stream (via Reddit and TheGamer).

Speaking on his stream, Sasko was asked about what CD Projekt Red is working on after the latest big patch. "Unfortunately, I can't tell you anything about our future plans," replied Sasko, but did go on to provide some reassurance to fans. "I can assure you, we are working on expansions and stuff for you guys," and adds "we’re still improving the game because we are all aware that there is work to be done."

As well as that, Sasko said the team is "very happy you guys liked 1.5, and that gives us more… incentive to work for you guys because you like and show your appreciation for it, and you play the game – which is awesome!"

Obviously, this doesn't put an exact date on when we can expect the first expansion. But hey, at least the game wasn't abandoned after its incredibly rocky start, right? And honestly, the work CD Projekt Red has done to overhaul the game is pretty impressive.

February's patch really did bring in a lot of improvements to the game. For one, it allowed players to finally play the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, something fans have been wanting to do since launch. Plus, a bunch of new content was added, like the ability to rent a range of apartments, and tweaking certain features of your appearance when using a mirror.