Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update is out now alongside patch 1.5 and a free trial

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update has finally arrived for Cyberpunk 2077, and it will be released alongside patch 1.5.

The news was announced today during a livestream where the CD Projekt Red developers showed off both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S gameplay.

According to the devs, with the patch, on next-gen systems you can expect 4K resolution with dynamic scaling, ray tracing, and improvements to both visuals and the technical end. The PS5 version supports the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, and audio features.

The team also implemented native achievement support on next-gen consoles. Note that as the next-gen version has a different SKU, PlayStation trophies obtained in backward compatibility will not be transferred. Xbox achievements will automatically appear on the new version using the Smart Delivery feature.

Two graphics modes were also introduced on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: Performance Mode and Ray-tracing Mode. The Xbox Series S version has no graphics mode selection and is by default presented at 30 FPS in 1440p with dynamic resolution scaling.

With the next-gen versions, CDP added performance improvements which significantly decrease the number of FPS drops and improves rendering quality. They also balanced HDR to achieve parity across all platforms, made various visual quality improvements, added Activity Cards for PS5, and added Spanish voiceover support in the Americas. Due to technical constraints, it is available only on next-gen consoles.

Available to all users regardless of platform is additional content in the form of apartments. These can be rented (with a one-time fee) when encountered in Night City or through the EZEstates website when accessed through the computer in V's Megabuilding H10 apartment. They become available after completing the Playing for Time quest. It’s possible to rent all apartments at the same time, and all apartments share the same stash.

You can also now tweak certain features of your appearance (such as hair, makeup, piercing, etc.) when using the mirror in any of your apartments and safehouses. It’s free and you can do it as often as you like. Character customization also includes more makeup and hair color options.

There are also new items at Wilson’s 2nd Amendment store in Megabuilding H10 or you can look for them while exploring Night City. There are two new weapons, four new weapon scopes, and new types of weapon attachments.

You can also look forward to several new poses in Photo Mode, including poses for Johnny Silverhand. You can also expect a reworked perk tree. Because the perks were rebalanced, all the Perk points you spent were reset. Go to the Perks screen to reassign your Perk points for free.

Multiple fixes and improvements to NPC melee and ranged combat AI and reactions, including taking cover, positioning, reloading, equipping weapons, dodging, blocking and many others were made, you can expect crowd improvements, a new drive model, visual improvements to traffic movement, gameplay balancing, bug fixes, and much more.

You can look over the entire set of notes through the official website.

Now, about that free trial on next-gen systems: the free trial version of Cyberpunk 2077 is now available to download on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and it includes all the updates introduced in patch 1.5, including next-gen-specific features.

The trial will last for five hours, and when it ends, you can choose to purchase the full game, and your save progress from the trial will carry over allowing you to pick up right where you left off. The trial is available now through March 15.