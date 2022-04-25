Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 release date and time

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is almost here, bringing with it a selection of new weapons, points of interest on the map, and other secrets we’ve yet to discover. For those looking to jump in as soon as the new season starts, we’ve got the release time and date here for you so you can prep ahead of time for the day one rush.

We’ll list out times and dates for regions in the US, UK, and Europe so regardless of where you’re from, you’ll know exactly when you need to be set up and ready to go. In addition, we’ll be sure to include exactly what’s coming at the start of the season, as well as what we can expect later down the line.

Warzone Pacific Season 3 launch date and time

Warzone Pacific Season 3 launches on April 27 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM BST / 6PM CEST.

At the start of the season, the Caldera map will undergo changes including several reworks to current points of interest, as well as the addition of the new POI: Dig Site. In addition, a new battle pass will be added which contains a multitude of new cosmetics alongside three new weapons: the M1916, the Nikita assault rifle, and the Junkyard Jet melee weapon.

When are Godzilla and King Kong coming to Warzone?

The arrival of the Kaiju to Warzone will take a little longer than the new season, with Operation Monarch (the limited time event that brings with it all the monsters) coming to the game May 11. In terms of release time, Operation Monarch follows the same release timing as the Season 3 update, coming to all players at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM BST / 6PM CEST.

When is the Warzone Pacific Mid-season update?

It’s still early days, so we aren’t quite sure when exactly the mid season update for Warzone Pacific season 3 is right now. However, by looking at the time between the season 2 update and Season 2 Reloaded, a safe bet would be to expect the mid season update to drop somewhere in the region of six - eight weeks following the launch of Season 3.

We’re not too sure what is coming either, but some mysterious lines on the official blog post can give us an idea. This includes something stirring beneath the island - maybe another giant monster, as well as an update to Rebirth Island too.

For more Warzone content ahead of the update, check out our Warzone Pacific best meta loadouts to make sure you’re prepared for the launch, as well as the recent news that Raven Software QA workers are allowed to move ahead with a vote for unionisation.