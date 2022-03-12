A trial for Monster Hunter Rise is now available to Nintendo Switch Online users

Capcom has released a trial for Monster Hunter Rise, and it is now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Available in North America and Europe, the trial will be available until March 17, and all progress will transfer over to the full game if purchased.

If you have have thought about picking the game up, but have been on the fence, the trial should give you an idea of whether you wish to make the leap or not.

Should you decide to purchas it, you'll get a nice head start ahead of the upcoming release of the expansion Sunbreak. While details on the expansion are slim, we do know that it will introduce at least three new monsters, a new quest rank, new locations, and more.

We will find out more information on the expansion during a livestream Tuesday, March 15. The stream will last around 20 minutes and promises reveals of new monsters, gameplay info, and more. It kicks off at 7am PT, 10am ET, 2pm UK and can be watched on Twitch.

If you are just getting started with the game, or are planning to download the trial, be sure and check out our Monster Hunter Rise guide. It has plenty of tips for beginners and covers combat, farming, and bosses.