Wuthering Waves: Scar answers for who the real culprit is

As you search for the hidden meaning of the mysterious tokens left behind by the Magistrate in Wuthering Waves, you travel to the blighted Qichi Village with Yangyang, only to be set upon by a leader of the Fractsidus group, Scar.

After trapping Yangyang, Scar tasks you with solving the mystery of Qichi Village, asking you to determine who the real culprit is and who is really responsible for the violence that engulfed the once-peaceful settlement.

The answers you give Scar technically matter, but the outcome of the quest will largely be the same whatever you choose to do. At any time when searching for clues, you can choose to confront Scar and attack him, which will effectively skip the mystery section and advance your story to the next step of the quest.

However, determining the real culprit is a fun and interesting piece of lore for a cool character that you more than likely wouldn’t want to miss out on!

First, interact with the glowing spot next to the strange Tacet Discord and you find a child’s diary you can read. Pour over the account of the young girl and Scar will tell the first part of his fable based on the village, before revealing that this village marks the beginning of his personal story in Jinzhou and that the magistrate likely drew you here specifically to meet him.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Next, follow the Tacet Discord to the next clue. They turn out to be the wishes of the villagers, all of which seem to have come with unexpected consequences.

At the third clue you get a new page of the book immediately, where Scar hints that in return for the peace and stability he offered the Shepherd was taking something from the village without them realising.

The fourth clue then shows some graffiti, attacking someone and threatening them with banishment. The next page of the Scar’s story then shows the Shepherd blaming the Black Sheep for the flock’s decline, and stopping granting wishes for the other sheep.

Now it’s time for you to tell Scar your theory, and so you can see the full story cutscene, here are Scar’s answers for who the real culprit is in the Ominous Star quest.

Wuthering Waves: Scar answers for who the real culprit is

Who was the real culprit behind the diminishing number of lambs? The Shepherd

The Shepherd What price did the lambs pay for their wishes? Their lives

Their lives What happened to the black lamb? It was murdered by the flock and its Shepherd

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

For “correctly” putting the pieces of the mystery together, Scar regails you with the rest of his story, revealing the true intentions and methods of the Shepherd, before advancing the rest of the quest.

Shortly after this encounter, a lot more of the world of Solaris-3 opens up to the Rover. To get the most out of it, here are some Wuthering Waves codes for free Astrite.