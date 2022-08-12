When is the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream: What date and time?

Genshin Impact 3.0 is right around the corner, and as the first major update in some time, we’re due to explore the new region of Sumeru, meet new characters like Tignari, Collei, Dori and more. But in order to know for certain what we’re going to see, we need to wait and watch the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream.

If you want to check out the official reveal of what’s to come live, we’ve got details on the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream date and time, as well as what to expect from the update in terms of 3.0 wish banners.

Watch the Sumeru trailer for Genshin 3.0 here!

Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream date and time

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream will take place on August 13, 2022.

As for livestream times for US, UK, and EU time zones, you can find them below:

US West Coast : 5AM (PDT)

: 5AM (PDT) US East coast : 8AM (EDT)

: 8AM (EDT) UK : 1PM (BST)

: 1PM (BST) EU: 2PM (CEST)

In the past, Genshin livestreams have taken around 30 -45 minutes, but with this being the livestream for a full on new region, expect it to lean on the longer side.

Genshin Impact 3.0 wish banners

When will we be able to play as Collei?

We don’t have any official confirmation as to what characters are coming in the initial Genshin Impact 3.0 banners, however several leaks have posted their own information online hinting at what we can expect. However, since this is coming from unconfirmed sources, we recommend you take the following information with a pinch of salt.

It’s been claimed by relatively reputable leakers that both Zhongli and Ganyu will return in banners this update. In addition, Tignari and Collei will fill the 5-star and 4-star slot respectively on their own 3.0 banner, with Dori taking up a 4-star slot on a separate banner.

Dori ‧ Treasure of Dream Garden

Dori ‧ Treasure of Dream Garden

Sumeru Merchant#GenshinImpact #Dori #TreasureofDreamGarden pic.twitter.com/KuJUCcqPw4 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 11, 2022

While other characters from Sumeru have been leaked, there’s no word official or otherwise on when we can expect these to become available in game via primogem spins on limited wish banners. In fact, a lot of this update remains a murky mystery - another reason to turn in and find out what’s coming from the 3.0 livestream.