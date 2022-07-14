Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt's Summer update is live!

It’s a big day for vampires, nightcrawlers, and all nocturnal battle royale fans out there as Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt has just released its giant Summer update today. The largest content shift since the game’s launch, players booting up the title now can expect a good number of significant changes.

This includes a new Team Deathmatch mode - released initially as a beta while the mode is continuously monitored and altered in the coming weeks and months. This came as a much desired alternative to the battle royale playlists which often ran on quite long and had newer players thrown to the wolves.

Watch the Summer update here!

There’s also a new Summer pass - which features 100 levels of cosmetic rewards for players to unlock. The vast majority of the pass is only obtainable for those who purchase it with in-game currency, but for those who want to remain free-to-play there are some free offerings present too.

In-terms of actual gameplay, there are two new melee weapons in the knife and crowbar. This adds some much-needed variety to the weapon pool as previously there wasn’t too present with close combat gear as opposed to the vast arsenal of guns and other projectile based gizmos out in Prague. As such, Brujah players who love swinging mindlessly have new toys to play around with.

There are also some new quests in a spruced up Elysium hub. Quests were one of the aspects of the game that felt a bit lacklustre back in our original review, but with the introduction of new characters and evolving storylines, this might just be the start of that narrative development we were hungry for in the past.

The Summer update is running from now until September 15, so now’s a good time to jump in and try Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt if you haven’t already. Reckon you’ll give it a go? Or are you still not keen on it? Let us know below!