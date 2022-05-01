Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt - Missing Agent Quest guide

Missing agent is the first quest that your boy Omnis in the Elysium basement provides, and has you go out and search for a missing Nosferatu agent in the dark and dangerous streets of Prague. It's certainly not the hardest quest in Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt, but it does require a bit of snooping on your part in highly contested locations.

As such, we’ve written up this succinct Missing Agent quest guide to help you finish off this particular mission trouble free.

Missing Agent part 1: Find clues near the Abandoned Mall

The first step requires you to head over to the Abandoned Mall to find out more on the whereabouts of the missing agent. This is located right at the heart of the giant structure in the centre of this zone, so you’ll want to spawn as close to it as possible at the start of the game and prepare for close combat fights.

When you’re in the approximate location, marked on your map with a red square, you’ll want to find a metal staircase on the north side of the main structure. Underneath this staircase, near a bed placed against the north wall, is your first quest item.

Missing Agent part 2: Find clues near the Rudolfinum

For this step we’re headed to a totally different locale - the Rudolfinum. Head back into a game and spawn near this landmark, then rush into the main building to begin your hunt for the quest item.

You’ll find it on the bottom floor, in the south east corner of the building on top of some black musical equipment boxes. There will also be a poster for Parstal nearby that stands out against the wall - so keep an eye out for that!

Missing Agent part 3: Replace the statue at the Graveyard

The final step takes you to the Graveyard, where you have to swap out a statue to assist this missing agent. Spawn as close to this region as you can, and rush towards the red square on your minimap.

The spot you’re looking for can be found in the north west of the Graveyard (right about the D in the location name), in front of a small tomb. All you have to do is walk up and interact with the quest objective, and Missing Agent will be complete. Does the agent make it to the statue? No, they die anyway, but at least you get some loot for your troubles.

That concludes our quick guide on Missing Agent