Free-to-play battle royale game Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is coming to PS5

Sharkmob’s battle royale game Bloodhunt is set to be released later this year on PS5.

Set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, the free-to-play third-person title features vertical gameplay with traversal that takes you from the back-alleys to the rooftops of Prague. Here, the vampires are at war with strike teams from the Second Inquisition.

While navigating the city, you will need to feed in order to grow stronger all the while preserving the Masquerade and taking out the Hunters using your powers, weapons, and wit. The game can be played solo or in group-matched teams of three with up to 45 players.

Currently available in Early Access on Steam, the November-announced game went into a closed alpha stage back in July of this year.

Here’s a list of features:

Join the Bloodhunt using supernatural powers and traverse anywhere to battle other players and AI-controlled enemies to be the last vampire standing.

Show off your vampire fantasy by customizable characters - play as a personalized vampire of your own creation. Choose your Clan allegiance to define your playstyle then let your personality shine through as you create your most unique expressive looks for friends and rivals to remember.

Restore the Masquerade - Set in the beautiful Old Town of Prague, rendered with the highest graphical fidelity, Bloodhunt offers reasons to keep fighting with story progression using Acts updates throughout seasons.

No “pay-to-win” mechanics - created with a player-focused mentality.

Supporting 12 languages - English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish (Latin American), Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

Spatial Audio support allows players to be fully immersed in the thrill of the hunt: listen for threats before seeing them using the latest 3D Audio technology.

Bloodhunt is currently without a firm release date.