Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt - A Spy in Prague Quest guide

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to track down down the location of an MIA spy in Prague while avoiding the katana swipes and assault rifle shots coming from other vampires out in the field. That’s right, its Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt's A Spy in Prague quest, which you’ll have to complete later on.

If you’re not quite able to finish up this task on your lonesome, there’s no need for stress. This A Spy in Prague quest walkthrough will take you through each step.

A Spy in Prague part 1: Investigate Vera’s hotel room

The first step of this quest chain takes you to Vera’s room at the hotel underneath the Skybar north of the map. As such, to complete this stage quickly, spawn near the Skybar and run to the north east corner of the building.

On the street floor, you’ll find the quest item near an entrance to the hotel and a stack of red boxes.

A Spy in Prague part 2: Search near Prince’s Haven

This step of the quest chain requires you to jump right in the thick of it at Prince’s Haven, right next to the largest Entity camp in Prague. To get their quickly, spawn nearby the Prince’s Haven location on the map and walk over to the camp.

Once at the camp look east towards the buildings that look over the Entity soldiers. On the wall of the rightmost building, you’ll see a massive hole leading into the house. Inside, on laptop, you’ll find the quest item.

A Spy in Prague part 3: Find the software engineer

For the third step, it’s up to you to track down the software engineer Vera has been working with. To do this, start of by spawning near the Car Park and head to the large unfinished structure to the north of the location.

There, on the top floor, you’ll find a room with red cloth hanging off the walls and ceiling. You’ll find a quest item on the bunk bed to the south side of the room.

A Spy in Prague part 4: Investigate Vera’s studio

For the final step, make your way back to the Skylounge at the north side of Prague. The final quest item location can be found to the south east, between the Skybar and the Shopping Arcade.

Once you’re close to the red square on your minimap, climb up to the rooftops of the buildings south east of the SKylounge and run over the south ledge. There, near a locked door, you’ll find some logs. Pick them up, and the quest is done.

With the software engineer’s fate deduced, you’ve come to the end of A Spy in Prague. For more guides of a similar style, check out our beginner’s hub for everything you’d need to know about the battle royale. Alternatively, if you’re curious about the future of the game, we have an interview perfect for you: More story, more communication, more content – how Sharkmob plans to support Bloodhunt for years to come.