Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt - Blood will have blood Quest guide

Blood will have blood is the first proper quest you’ll receive from your good friend Custos in Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt, and forces you to to don your detective cap in the search for incriminating footage. Once completed, you’ll earn yourself a nifty reward as well as some information about what’s been going on in the streets of Prague since the death of the prince.

If you’re struggling to overcome this task, this blood will have blood quest guide will take you through how to complete each part of the quest, including directions and visual assets that’ll lead you to each objective.

Blood will have blood part 1: Get the stopwatch

As you start a match, spawn as close to the south side of the Burning Church as you can. As soon as you’re able to move, run south west of the church near the border of the red gas. You should see a red square on your map / minimap. This is a rough indicator of the objective location, so make sure to rush right to it once you see it.

Once there, jump down to the street level. You should find the stopwatch on a stone pedestal nxt to a small statue. Pick it up, then head back to Elysium for the next step.

Blood will have blood part 2: Collect footage near the Burning Church

Same as before, spawn near the south side of the Burning Church zone and make your way south west of the landmark. You’re aiming to make your way close to the location of the stopwatch, so head on over to that rough location and you’ll see the trusty red square on your minimap in no time.

As soon as you get there, jump down to street level and enter the alleyway splitting the two buildings apart. The footage you’re looking for can be found on top of a mound of rubbish, in a box mounted on the brick wall. It’s also illuminated by a lightbulb to help you see it.

Blood will have blood part 3: Collect footage near the Burning Church again

You guessed it, we are headed back to the Burning Church! This time, you’re aiming to make your way directly south of the church itself, between the two skinny buildings that make somewhat of a V shape. Spawn as close as you can, then head over.

Once there, you’ll want to get on the roof and look down towards the rough location marked by the red square on the map. From that position, you should see the second recording box mounted on a wall above an raised platform that connects the two buildings. It’s again resting above some trash, but it also has a large metal chute next to it.

Blood will have blood part 4: Collect footage near the Burning Church…again

One final time, we’re going back to church. This time, we want to get on the large collection of rooftops east of the Burning Church. The exact spot we’re looking for is south west of the gun shop nearby too, so use that as a point of reference if you need it.

Once in the right location, you can find the recording hidden behind an electrical box, overlooking the streets below. Look for a yellow wall, and you’ll find the recording nearby.

That wraps up our Blood will have blood quest walkthrough! For more Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt guides, check out our beginner’s hub - it has every guide we’ve written on the game for your browsing pleasure. In addition, we sat down and talked to the development team on Bloodhunt’s future: More story, more communication, more content – how Sharkmob plans to support Bloodhunt for years to come.