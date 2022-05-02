If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Hunting season

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt - Ashes to Ashes Quest guide

It's a hunt for revenge!
Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Contributor
Published on
The second location for the Ashes to Ashes quest in Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt.

There’s been a murder in Prague, and it’s up to you to find the culprit and get revenge. This is the gist of Ashes to Ashes, a quest Kirill gives you in Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt. It requires a bit of quest item hunting on your part as well as some combat near the end, but it’s also one of the shortest quests in the game right now.

In case you’re struggling to track down all of the objectives for this quest, we’ve written up this quick Ashes to Ashes quest guide to help you finish this up as quickly as possible.

Watch on YouTube

Ashes to Ashes part 1: Go to terrace and investigate the location

The first step requires you to travel to Maia’s Terrace. Spawn near the Terrace at the start of the game, and check your map / minimap for a red square that indicates the broad location of the quest item you need.

Once near this red square, make your way into the alley south of the gun store. You’ll find the quest item on the street floor in front of a bar called Bar 25.

The first location for the Ashes to Ashes quest in Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt.

Ashes to Ashes part 2: Go back to terrace and find proof

For the second step, you’ll want to head back to the Terrace and track down a corpse. Same as before, spawn close to this region of the map and head on over to the red square.

You’ll find the proof on the street level, just outside of the Entity camp. If you’re struggling to find it, keep a look out for two bright red benches - the item is right next to them!

The second location for the Ashes to Ashes quest in Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt.

Ashes to Ashes part 3: Kill an Entity Hunter

This one is nice and simple. All you have to do is kill an Entity Hunter anywhere on the map. To find one, look for those red crosses on the map. There, you’ll find at least three hunters waiting for you, easily visible thanks to the red lasers that come off their guns.

With the third part finished, you’ve completed Ashes to Ashes. For more quest walkthroughs and more guides, check out our beginner’s hub. Alternatively, if you’re curious about the technical side of the game, check out our interview: “In-your-face functionality and immersion” Why Sharkmob chose PS5 for Vampire Bloodhunt’s lead platform.

Tagged With

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Contributor

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More On Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch