Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt - Track Record Quest guide

Track Record is one of a few item hunt quests available from launch in Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt. Provided by Maia in Elysium, it has you venture out track down some appropriate music for the social hub, a hugely important task worth having you endanger yourself for.

If you’re struggling to find any of these records, it’s no problem! We’ve written up this Track Record quest guide with all the record locations described and paired with images. If you’re looking for a specific record, each quest step can be quickly jumped to via the section list below.

Track Record part 1: Maia’s Terrace record location

The first record can be found on Maia’s own turf over at the Terrace. To start, make your way to the Terrace and climb over to the red square visible on the map nearby. For future reference, these red squares act as a vague locational guide as to where each objective can be found.

Once you’re in the right area, climb up to the roof and head inside the lush bar with the red roof. There you’ll find a bar, with the first record behind it next to the paintings.

Track Record part 2: Divine Disco record location

The second record can be found in Prague’s hottest nightclub: the Divine Disco. As soon as the game starts, spawn nearby the venue and enter via any of the three entrances on the bottom floor.

Once inside, head to the DJ booth at the far end of the building. You’ll find the second record next to the computers at the DJ station.

Track Record part 3: Skylounge record location

The third record can be found right at the tippity top of the Skylounge. To start, make your way to this landmark and scale the building until you reach the roof.

Once on the roof, walk over to the south side of the roof and enter the red room filled with separate booths and paintings lining the walls. In one of these booths, sat on one of the comfortable looking sofas awaits the third record.

Track Record part 4: Memorial Park record location

The final record can be found between Memorial Park and the Art Gallery. It’s nestled in one of the dark alleyways that cut in between the buildings, so start off by travelling to that location on the red square you’ll see on the map.

Once you’re there, the record can be found in the trash on the street floor. Rather than circling round the perimeter like a pedestrian, climb to the top of the buildings then jump down and you’ll find it in no time.

That concludes our Track Record guide!