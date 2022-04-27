Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt - Welcome to Elysium book locations

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt ain’t just about jumping into Prague and hunting down other vampires, it also has a selection of quests that act as a barrier between figuring out what’s going on behind the scenes and all manner of cool cosmetics. Welcome to Elysium, the very first quest available to you, is no exception.

This guide will take you through the location of all three books you need to complete the Welcome to Elysium quest, so you can move onto the rest of the game as soon as possible.

First Book Location

The first book can be found on the second floor of the central room. From Custos - the quest giver - walk up the stairs behind him and make your way through the doorway to your left. Keep right as you travel through the corridor, and you’ll eventually come to a bookshelf with the first book inside.

Second book location

The second book can be found close by the first book, so make your way back to the bookshelf you were just at. From there, tun around and walk to the other side of the room towards a painting and lovely sofa. There, you’ll find the second book on a small table.

Third book location

This book requires a bit more exploration on your part. From Custos, walk towards the statues behind him then take a left into the Hall of Amenity where Maia can be found at the centre. From there, walk up to the second level via the stairs and walk around to the left side of the room. Once you reach the end of the path, look to your right and the final book can be found resting on another lovely sofa.

That wraps up our guide on the Welcome to Elysium quest. For more Bloodhunt content, check out our preview on the game here for our current thoughts on the game ahead of our full review.