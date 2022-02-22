The Elden Ring launch trailer is here - give it a watch

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have released the launch trailer for Elden Ring.

Out later this week, the video shows off a bit of gameplay, environments, some combat, enemies, and a really big dragon. Why do dragons always have to be the enemy? They are such noble, misunderstood creatures.

Out on February 25, the game takes place in the Lands Between after the Elden Ring was destroyed and its shards, the Great Runes, scattered. Ruled by the offspring of Queen Marika the Eternal, each demigod possesses a shard from the ring which provides them with their source of power. They have triggered a war dubbed as The Shattering.

You are the Tarnished, an exile from the Lands Between who lost the Ring's grace. Summoned back, your goal is to find all the runes, restore the ring, and become the Elden Lord.

We're pretty excited about the game here at VG247, and here's five reasons why we're looking forward to Elden Ring. We're also pretty stoked about the game's ghostly Torrent as it is probably one of the best mounts we've ever seen in a game.

Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox SeriesX/S, the game will also be released on PC. If you plan on picking it up for the latter, be sure to give the minimum and recommended PC specs the once over first. Also, if you are curious about the release timing, here is when you can download the game digitally.